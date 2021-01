Summit to sea, they say, and we head for the snow-covered mountains.



Near the top we are buried knee deep in snow. Before we turn around I build a snow man, for it's been too longer, I can't even remember. No time for fancy decoration, he's a little snow bunny, smiling in the sun.



***



Trying to understand the layers. Doing the work.



"Whoever comes to a mirror to change himself has already changed." -Seneca