Previous
Next
by carmadilla
Photo 955

suspended
in a cloud
reflected on this river
fingers flutter
flipper feet
just enough
to stay afloat

bring me back
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

carmadilla

@carmadilla
Documenting life through photo and haiku in attempts to remember things I once knew.
261% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise