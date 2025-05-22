IMG_0030 by carol74
1 / 365

IMG_0030

Day 1 Daisy Boo
Our girl trying her best Puppy Eyes because she doesn’t want to get off the bed.
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

Carol Hay

@carol74
