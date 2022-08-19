Sign up
38 / 365
Birthday Boy
Phil’s Birthday today. This is a collage that I put on fb earlier. He always tells the grandkids “Nanny never takes pictures of me”. So I decided to showcase just one or two that I have taken since his last birthday 😉😉
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
2
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Jacqueline
ace
Lovely collage! Happy birthday Phil!
August 19th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Hey! Happy birthday, Phil. Hope he’s had a great day. Fab collage.
August 19th, 2022
