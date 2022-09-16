Sign up
41 / 365
Tributes
As you can imagine, I took quite a few images of the floral tributes at Green Park yesterday. I thought this was the best way to display them.
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So many of Paddington Bear-but the one I like is the corgis and the crown .
September 16th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
So lovely Carole…beautiful collage! I wondered if any of my 365 friends would be able to go to London. Lucky you.
September 16th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful collage, love the card with the Corgis!
September 16th, 2022
