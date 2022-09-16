Previous
Tributes by carole_sandford
Tributes

As you can imagine, I took quite a few images of the floral tributes at Green Park yesterday. I thought this was the best way to display them.
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

Carole Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
So many of Paddington Bear-but the one I like is the corgis and the crown .
September 16th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
So lovely Carole…beautiful collage! I wondered if any of my 365 friends would be able to go to London. Lucky you.
September 16th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Beautiful collage, love the card with the Corgis!
September 16th, 2022  
