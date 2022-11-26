Sign up
43 / 365
Garden Wildlife
Tying in with the todays word of , Garden, a collage of the wildlife taken during this last week.
No creatures were harmed by the furry black predator ( not ours) during the making of this collage!
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
2
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2022 sees me begin year 7! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
3190
photos
169
followers
139
following
Tags
wildlife
garden
Kathy A
ace
That’s a really nice collage, lots to look at
November 26th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely collage of your garden wildlife. Beautiful and interesting !fav
November 26th, 2022
