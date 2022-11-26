Previous
Garden Wildlife by carole_sandford
Garden Wildlife

Tying in with the todays word of , Garden, a collage of the wildlife taken during this last week.
No creatures were harmed by the furry black predator ( not ours) during the making of this collage!
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

Carole Sandford

Kathy A ace
That’s a really nice collage, lots to look at
November 26th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely collage of your garden wildlife. Beautiful and interesting !fav
November 26th, 2022  
