56 / 365
Floods
We are currently in the grip of storm Babet! So much rain & so many floods! These are from our village & round about. Just a diary entry, but gives you an idea of just how much rain there has been!
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
rain
,
storm
,
floods
,
babet
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh my gosh scary capture
October 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
So scary for all concerned
October 20th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Water can be so damaging.
October 20th, 2023
Paul J
ace
Wow! You have had quite a bit of rain!
October 20th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Oh no, that is not good. I hope everyone is okay.
October 20th, 2023
