Floods by carole_sandford
56 / 365

Floods

We are currently in the grip of storm Babet! So much rain & so many floods! These are from our village & round about. Just a diary entry, but gives you an idea of just how much rain there has been!
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Carole Sandford

Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh my gosh scary capture
October 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
So scary for all concerned
October 20th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Water can be so damaging.
October 20th, 2023  
Paul J ace
Wow! You have had quite a bit of rain!
October 20th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Oh no, that is not good. I hope everyone is okay.
October 20th, 2023  
