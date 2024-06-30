Sign up
74 / 365
Scarecrow Festival
A few shots of our annual village scarecrow festival. The theme was sporting occasions/ stars. Our contribution was top middle.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
festival
village
scarecrows
Christine Sztukowski
Nice collage
June 30th, 2024
Pat Knowles
Love these scarecrow weekends. The imagination knows no bounds!
June 30th, 2024
Susan Wakely
Some great scarecrows.
June 30th, 2024
