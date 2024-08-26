Previous
Steampunks

A collage of some of yesterday’s shots at the Steampunk festival.
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Carole Sandford

Casablanca ace
So many amazing costumes. I think the guy with the Penny Farthing is my favourite and the Rifleman next to him.
August 26th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Fantastic collage… wow it’s a fab event!
August 26th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Some great costumes. I find masks really freaky.
August 26th, 2024  
Chris Jordan
I love steampunk and this is quite a good collection! Very nice!
August 26th, 2024  
