78 / 365
Seal Cuteness
Yesterday’s seal going through all the actions of stroking its face & head. So cute to watch
26th December 2024
26th Dec 24
Carole Sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
seal
movements
Corinne C
ace
Oh Carol this collage is made of sweet pics!
December 27th, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
She/he was gorgeous. Great collage
December 27th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cute
December 27th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful looking photos.
December 27th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a terrific series!
December 27th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous! Very cute
December 27th, 2024
