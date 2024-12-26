Previous
Seal Cuteness by carole_sandford
78 / 365

Seal Cuteness

Yesterday’s seal going through all the actions of stroking its face & head. So cute to watch
26th December 2024 26th Dec 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Oh Carol this collage is made of sweet pics!
December 27th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
She/he was gorgeous. Great collage
December 27th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Cute
December 27th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful looking photos.
December 27th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a terrific series!
December 27th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous! Very cute
December 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact