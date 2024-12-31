Sign up
Previous
79 / 365
Year in Review 2024
Some of favourite images for each month of 2024.
Wishing you all a Happy New Year. Also thank you for all your comments & favs throughout the last year, all very much appreciated.
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4458
photos
173
followers
145
following
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
1322
3052
1323
3053
1324
3054
1325
79
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Collages
Tags
year
,
review
,
2024
Barb
ace
A beautiful collection of images, Carole! I especaiily love the lamb with daffs and the poppies! Happy New Year 2025 to you and Phil!
December 31st, 2024
