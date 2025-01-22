Previous
A Winter’s Tale by carole_sandford
80 / 365

A Winter’s Tale

…a tale of fast jets practicing formation flying, on a winter’s afternoon. More shots from yesterday’s session at Waddington. Bottom left was the sky from the car park of the viewing point, just before I left.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
21% complete

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Fabulously put together collage…super photos
January 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow ! super collage of fun in the sky !
January 22nd, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Wowee - now THAT'S a collage of amazing shots!
January 22nd, 2025  
JackieR ace
Exciting vollage
January 22nd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Must be quite a sight seeing them doing manoeuvres up there!
January 22nd, 2025  
