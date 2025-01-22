Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
80 / 365
A Winter’s Tale
…a tale of fast jets practicing formation flying, on a winter’s afternoon. More shots from yesterday’s session at Waddington. Bottom left was the sky from the car park of the viewing point, just before I left.
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4496
photos
176
followers
148
following
21% complete
View this month »
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
Latest from all albums
3073
3074
3075
1338
3076
1339
3077
80
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
Collages
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
practice
,
flying
,
arrows
,
formation
Beverley
ace
Fabulously put together collage…super photos
January 22nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow ! super collage of fun in the sky !
January 22nd, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Wowee - now THAT'S a collage of amazing shots!
January 22nd, 2025
JackieR
ace
Exciting vollage
January 22nd, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Must be quite a sight seeing them doing manoeuvres up there!
January 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close