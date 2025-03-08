Previous
IBC International Women’s Day by carole_sandford
81 / 365

IBC International Women’s Day

For International Women’s Day yesterday. These figures of women in wartime roles, similar to those that were there for the 80yr anniversary of the Dambusters raid, appeared very recently for yesterday’s celebration of women.
8th March 2025 8th Mar 25

Carole Sandford

Sue Cooper ace
Very nice.
March 9th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful!
March 9th, 2025  
