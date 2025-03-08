Sign up
IBC International Women’s Day
For International Women’s Day yesterday. These figures of women in wartime roles, similar to those that were there for the 80yr anniversary of the Dambusters raid, appeared very recently for yesterday’s celebration of women.
8th March 2025
8th Mar 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
day
ibc
international
women’s
Sue Cooper
ace
Very nice.
March 9th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful!
March 9th, 2025
