Previous
A Demonstration… by carole_sandford
82 / 365

A Demonstration…

….showing three shots of two planes hurtling towards each other, but just altering their position in time to avoid each other. ( they look closer than they actually are).
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
22% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
March 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact