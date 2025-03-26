Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
82 / 365
A Demonstration…
….showing three shots of two planes hurtling towards each other, but just altering their position in time to avoid each other. ( they look closer than they actually are).
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
1
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4590
photos
180
followers
149
following
22% complete
View this month »
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
Latest from all albums
1365
3138
1366
3139
1367
3140
1368
82
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Collages
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jets
,
passing
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome
March 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close