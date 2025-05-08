Previous
VE Day 80th Anniversary

VE Day - Victory in Europe, end of WW2 in Europe. This is a collage of a few things that took place in our region to commemorate this event.
We had drive out to the Petwood Hotel, in Woodhall Spa, which acted as the Officers Mess for 617 Squadron for the last few months of the war, when they flew out of Woodhall. There was fly over by a Hurricane & Spitfire aircraft ( the light was pretty rubbish). Then we went into Lincoln this evening to see the cathedral lit up in red, white & blue & watch the beacon being lit on the castle ramparts. ( beacons were being lit across the country, as they were on this night 80 yrs ago).
