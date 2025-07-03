Previous
Splish Splash… by carole_sandford
84 / 365

Splish Splash…

…I was taking a bath! Then this woman started taking pictures of me through the kitchen window!
This was Mrs Blackbird using the bird bath for its intended use.
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

Carole Sandford

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
😅😅😅 love this!
July 3rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sensible Mrs B ! fav
July 3rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
😂 exactly what came to my mind, great photos
July 3rd, 2025  
