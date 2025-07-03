Sign up
Previous
84 / 365
Splish Splash…
…I was taking a bath! Then this woman started taking pictures of me through the kitchen window!
This was Mrs Blackbird using the bird bath for its intended use.
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
3
3
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
😅😅😅 love this!
July 3rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a sensible Mrs B ! fav
July 3rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
😂 exactly what came to my mind, great photos
July 3rd, 2025
