Sculptures by carole_sandford
86 / 365

Sculptures

Some of the more interesting sculptures. I thought this was a better way to showcase them.
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience!
Islandgirl ace
Great collage with interesting sculptures!
August 10th, 2025  
Barb ace
Very nice collage! I like the girl (angel?).
August 10th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
@bjywamer I think she’s a fairy Barb.
August 10th, 2025  
