89 / 365
Garden Colour
I thought I’d have a wander around the garden to see how much colour we still have - a surprising amount! Rather odd that we still Lupins in flower, but I’m not complaining!
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
colour
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely - a wonderful array of flowers and colours ! fav
September 20th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Such a brilliant collage!
September 20th, 2025
