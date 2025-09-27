Sign up
Previous
90 / 365
Our Lucy
Didn’t take any photos today, been visiting my brother & SIL in Leics.
So a collage of Lucy over the last couple of months.
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
2
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4897
photos
179
followers
146
following
Tags
lucy
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful collage of a beautiful young lady.
September 27th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
I love this kid and am in awe of her fortitude over the last 15 months.
September 27th, 2025
