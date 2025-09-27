Previous
Our Lucy by carole_sandford
90 / 365

Our Lucy

Didn’t take any photos today, been visiting my brother & SIL in Leics.
So a collage of Lucy over the last couple of months.
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Beautiful collage of a beautiful young lady.
September 27th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
I love this kid and am in awe of her fortitude over the last 15 months.
September 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact