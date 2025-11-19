Previous
One Man & His Cameras by carole_sandford
92 / 365

One Man & His Cameras

We’ve finally got around to doing this years 365 photo books & asked me if I had any pictures of him with a camera. As you can see, I did, sent them to him & made a collage too, so I thought I’d use it.
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

Carole Sandford

Susan Wakely ace
Great collage.
November 19th, 2025  
Babs ace
I wonder if he ever gets the feeling he is being followed.
November 19th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
He's looking every inch the pro shooter!
November 19th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
So cool. Every image is so different. The many photographers of Phil.
November 19th, 2025  
