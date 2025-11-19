Sign up
92 / 365
One Man & His Cameras
We’ve finally got around to doing this years 365 photo books & asked me if I had any pictures of him with a camera. As you can see, I did, sent them to him & made a collage too, so I thought I’d use it.
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Susan Wakely
Great collage.
November 19th, 2025
Babs
I wonder if he ever gets the feeling he is being followed.
November 19th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
He's looking every inch the pro shooter!
November 19th, 2025
Shutterbug
So cool. Every image is so different. The many photographers of Phil.
November 19th, 2025
