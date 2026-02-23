The Acrobat

I just had to put these story telling shots into a collage. All the photos were taken in less than five minutes, as this acrobatic squirrel, desperately tried to get into the “squirrel proof” feeders, then posed on the bird bath before reaching across to the two garden ornaments. I have never seen one do this before! He also seems to be winking in middle right photo! 😜

Lastly “lurking with intent” is next doors cat - fortunately he just scares everything away & doesn’t catch anything!

It all happens in our garden!