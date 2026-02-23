Previous
The Acrobat by carole_sandford
The Acrobat

I just had to put these story telling shots into a collage. All the photos were taken in less than five minutes, as this acrobatic squirrel, desperately tried to get into the “squirrel proof” feeders, then posed on the bird bath before reaching across to the two garden ornaments. I have never seen one do this before! He also seems to be winking in middle right photo! 😜
Lastly “lurking with intent” is next doors cat - fortunately he just scares everything away & doesn’t catch anything!
It all happens in our garden!
23rd February 2026

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Photo Details

Sue Cooper
Those are some amazing images telling the story beautifully. Fav.
February 23rd, 2026  
Susan
What a fun collage.
February 23rd, 2026  
Phil Sandford
Fabulous collage. Love him ‘winking’ at you.
February 23rd, 2026  
carol white
A wonderful collage. Fav 😊
February 23rd, 2026  
