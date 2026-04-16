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Him & Me by carole_sandford
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Him & Me

Today is our 43rd Wedding Anniversary. A collage of old & recent photos of the two of us.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Paul J ace
A very happy 43 wedding anniversary to you and your husband! May there be many more!
April 16th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely collage from over the years . Congratulations and a very Happy Anniversary to both you and Phil.
April 16th, 2026  
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