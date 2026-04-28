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Knife Angel Collage
A selection of photos from yesterday’s Knife Angel visit.
28th April 2026
28th Apr 26
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Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Phil Sandford
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Great collage of this incredibly thought provoking statue.
April 28th, 2026
Jennifer
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An excellent collage, really well done. I can't fave because it gives me the creeps lol! I saw it in person when it came up north and it really is incredibly striking
April 28th, 2026
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