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Scarecrows
Some of the scarecrows from this years displays. The theme was food.
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Carole Sandford
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@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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scarecrows
JackieR
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Love the Wallis and Grommet one! Cheeky Connor one too
July 5th, 2026
Diana
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a fun collage filled with great shots.
July 5th, 2026
Corinne C
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Fantastic pics! I love all of them and would happily put one in my garden!
July 5th, 2026
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