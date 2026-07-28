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Cathedral Quarter by carole_sandford
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Cathedral Quarter

A collage of photos from the other day in the Bailgate, mainly the cathedral & castle.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
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Judith Johnson ace
Super collage of pics
July 28th, 2026  
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