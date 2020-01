Synchro Pair

Another hour up at Scampton this afternoon, as the weather was better. I missed the display by Enid ( someone has to work πŸ˜‰), but arrived in time to see the synchro pair taking off. These are the ones that do the β€œ daredevil β€œ stuff, like flying towards each other, turning & passing each other. Unfortunately this was looking into the sun, but I quite like it. They look like insects!