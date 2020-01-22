Previous
The Bigger Picture by carole_sandford
Photo 446

The Bigger Picture

When I was setting up my “green” picture yesterday, this is what the bigger picture looked like. I rather liked it, so am using it as an extra today.
22nd January 2020 22nd Jan 20

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
FBailey ace
Very nice!
January 22nd, 2020  
JackieR ace
Wonderful focus on refracted limes in the jug
January 22nd, 2020  
Debra ace
Well done! Looks very refreshing too
January 22nd, 2020  
