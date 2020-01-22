Sign up
Photo 446
The Bigger Picture
When I was setting up my “green” picture yesterday, this is what the bigger picture looked like. I rather liked it, so am using it as an extra today.
22nd January 2020
22nd Jan 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
21st January 2020 5:00pm
Tags
portrait
,
green
,
limes
,
jug
FBailey
ace
Very nice!
January 22nd, 2020
JackieR
ace
Wonderful focus on refracted limes in the jug
January 22nd, 2020
Debra
ace
Well done! Looks very refreshing too
January 22nd, 2020
