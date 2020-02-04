Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 450
Spiky Bunch
For this weeks 52 week challenge theme of texture. The background was natural, as it was grass.
4th February 2020
4th Feb 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1723
photos
143
followers
137
following
123% complete
View this month »
443
444
445
446
447
448
449
450
Latest from all albums
163
164
165
449
166
167
168
450
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
4th February 2020 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
texture
,
52wc-2020-w6
Phil Sandford
ace
This is nice
February 4th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close