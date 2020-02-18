Sign up
Photo 453
Roll backs
The two outer planes were next to the central one. They then rolled up & back over the two that outside them & then they all move back inwards towards the central one. Quite a sight
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
2
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1740
photos
144
followers
136
following
124% complete
446
447
448
449
450
451
452
453
177
178
179
180
452
181
182
453
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
18th February 2020 1:53pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
display
,
planes
,
arrows
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
You get so many amazing shots of these aircraft!!
February 18th, 2020
Phil Sandford
ace
Very good. Quite jealous.
February 18th, 2020
