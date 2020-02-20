Heath Robinson.....

...... was mentioned yesterday in a conversation between Phil & Jackie, when discussing Phil’s first attempt at capturing a water crown. Phil & had both decided on this for the 52 week challenge, which this week encourages participants to do something that they have always wanted to try.

This is my “ rig up” for taking today’s shot, just for interest!

In the UK, the term “Heath Robinson” entered the popular language during the 1914-18 war. A “Heath Robinson” contraption is perhaps most often used in relation to temporary fixes using ingenuity and what ever is to hand eg string, tape etc & this is undoubtedly linked to Britain’s shortages & the need to “ make do & mend” during the war years.