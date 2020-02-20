Previous
Next
Heath Robinson..... by carole_sandford
Photo 455

Heath Robinson.....

...... was mentioned yesterday in a conversation between Phil & Jackie, when discussing Phil’s first attempt at capturing a water crown. Phil & had both decided on this for the 52 week challenge, which this week encourages participants to do something that they have always wanted to try.
This is my “ rig up” for taking today’s shot, just for interest!
In the UK, the term “Heath Robinson” entered the popular language during the 1914-18 war. A “Heath Robinson” contraption is perhaps most often used in relation to temporary fixes using ingenuity and what ever is to hand eg string, tape etc & this is undoubtedly linked to Britain’s shortages & the need to “ make do & mend” during the war years.
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
124% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
So interested to see and read this. Hubby got his iPad out last night and started showing me Heath Robinson cartoons, which he thinks are hysterical things. I'd never seen any of them before! Funny how a phrase can be part of the language yet you have no clue as to its origin.
Impressed with the shine on that cooker and those tiles!
February 20th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
@casablanca I had no idea he was a cartoonist ! It was your last sentence that me laugh out loud! I’m sure it wouldn’t pass close scrutiny!
February 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise