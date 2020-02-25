Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 456
A Close Pass
Synchro Pair passing each other at close quarters! I liked the light in this one. We have had just about every weather possible today & this was towards the end when the sky was darkening & it was starting to rain.
25th February 2020
25th Feb 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
25th February 2020 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
planes
,
arrows
,
synchro
Phil Sandford
ace
Very nice.
February 25th, 2020
