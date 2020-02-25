Previous
Next
A Close Pass by carole_sandford
Photo 456

A Close Pass

Synchro Pair passing each other at close quarters! I liked the light in this one. We have had just about every weather possible today & this was towards the end when the sky was darkening & it was starting to rain.
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
124% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Very nice.
February 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise