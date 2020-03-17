Previous
Early Bee by carole_sandford
Early Bee

Nearly trod on this little fella on the drive! Was trying to take shots of them in the cherry tree but they weren’t playing!saw this one in the ground when I had given up!
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

Carole Sandford

