Photo 463
Early Bee
Nearly trod on this little fella on the drive! Was trying to take shots of them in the cherry tree but they weren’t playing!saw this one in the ground when I had given up!
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Tags
bee
,
spring
,
insect
