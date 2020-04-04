Sign up
Photo 470
Inside
The inside of yesterday’s church, small & basic, nothing elaborate.
4th April 2020
4th Apr 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1807
photos
145
followers
139
following
463
464
465
466
467
468
469
470
225
226
227
470
12
228
229
230
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
4th April 2020 2:35pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
church
,
inside
