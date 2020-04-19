Sign up
Photo 475
Michelangelo’s David....
Was cooking in my kitchen this morning! Well my husband was, wearing an apron with this classic sculpture on! A bit of fun , bought in Rome some time ago!
19th April 2020
19th Apr 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
19th April 2020 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fun
,
david
,
sculpture
,
apron
,
michelangelo
