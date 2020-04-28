Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 478
Soft & Downy
A single dandelion clock with lots of floating seeds. My play for today.
28th April 2020
28th Apr 20
4
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1837
photos
145
followers
138
following
130% complete
View this month »
471
472
473
474
475
476
477
478
Latest from all albums
247
248
249
250
477
251
252
478
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
28th April 2020 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
clock
,
dandelion
,
floating
,
seeds
Phil Sandford
ace
Great macro
April 28th, 2020
Barb
ace
Love this one even more than your shot of the three! Fav
April 28th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
What a fab shot. Love how the seeds look like they are lifting off on a parachute. The DoF is perfect and love the halo it makes between the near part and the lifting off seeds.
April 28th, 2020
Cathy
ace
Excellent! FAV
April 28th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close