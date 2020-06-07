Previous
Fields Edge by carole_sandford
Photo 491

Fields Edge

A mix of poppies, big daisies & other unidentified stuff, all growing at the edge of a field!
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
gloria jones ace
Wonderful, colorful capture
June 7th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Instant fav - so beautiful !
June 7th, 2020  
Krista Marson ace
happy time
June 7th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
So beautiful
June 7th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
A lovely wild meadow.
June 7th, 2020  
Mallory ace
Oh I love this shot!
June 7th, 2020  
Diana ace
Picture perfect, would make a wonderful card.
June 7th, 2020  
JackieR ace
Quintessential England!! Lovely
June 7th, 2020  
