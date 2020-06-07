Sign up
Photo 491
Fields Edge
A mix of poppies, big daisies & other unidentified stuff, all growing at the edge of a field!
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
8
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1891
photos
146
followers
142
following
134% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
7th June 2020 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
field
,
daisies
,
poppies
,
countryside
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful, colorful capture
June 7th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Instant fav - so beautiful !
June 7th, 2020
Krista Marson
ace
happy time
June 7th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
So beautiful
June 7th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
A lovely wild meadow.
June 7th, 2020
Mallory
ace
Oh I love this shot!
June 7th, 2020
Diana
ace
Picture perfect, would make a wonderful card.
June 7th, 2020
JackieR
ace
Quintessential England!! Lovely
June 7th, 2020
