Swan Family
Yesterday we found a family of swans in a quiet backwater. Mum & Dad were very protective & hissed at us a few times. You don’t argue with a swan especially as it is rumoured that they are capable of breaking a mans arm! ...
27th July 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
26th July 2020 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
babies
,
swan
Phil Sandford
ace
Lovely family group
July 27th, 2020
Liz Milne
ace
I believe the rumour! These lovely creatures are not to be trifled with!
July 27th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely family group !
July 27th, 2020
Denise Wood
ace
Lovely :)
July 27th, 2020
Marilyn G M
lovely family group
July 27th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Sweet capture
July 27th, 2020
