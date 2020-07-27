Previous
Swan Family by carole_sandford
Photo 507

Swan Family

Yesterday we found a family of swans in a quiet backwater. Mum & Dad were very protective & hissed at us a few times. You don’t argue with a swan especially as it is rumoured that they are capable of breaking a mans arm! ...
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
138% complete

Phil Sandford ace
Lovely family group
July 27th, 2020  
Liz Milne ace
I believe the rumour! These lovely creatures are not to be trifled with!
July 27th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely family group !
July 27th, 2020  
Denise Wood ace
Lovely :)
July 27th, 2020  
Marilyn G M
lovely family group
July 27th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Sweet capture
July 27th, 2020  
