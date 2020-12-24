Previous
Christmas Fred by carole_sandford
Photo 558

Christmas Fred

Fred is the horse that lives in the field behind our house. I have used him in my project before at times. Today he was all decorated & pulling a trap with chocolates for the village children ( all covid safe).
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Carole Sandford

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet shot.
December 24th, 2020  
Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous gesture. Love how the village has come together during this s*** show of a year.
December 24th, 2020  
Kate ace
A noble endeavor
December 24th, 2020  
Lin ace
Nice that the village children can enjoy this.
December 24th, 2020  
