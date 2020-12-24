Sign up
Photo 558
Christmas Fred
Fred is the horse that lives in the field behind our house. I have used him in my project before at times. Today he was all decorated & pulling a trap with chocolates for the village children ( all covid safe).
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
Tags
horse
,
village
,
fred
,
trap
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet shot.
December 24th, 2020
Phil Sandford
ace
Fabulous gesture. Love how the village has come together during this s*** show of a year.
December 24th, 2020
Kate
ace
A noble endeavor
December 24th, 2020
Lin
ace
Nice that the village children can enjoy this.
December 24th, 2020
