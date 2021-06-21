Previous
Baby Blue Tit by carole_sandford
Photo 611

Baby Blue Tit

The babies are a little more trusting than the adults & Phil & I were able to be stood in the garden to photograph them.
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
Jacqueline ace
Great capture Carole!
June 22nd, 2021  
