Formation of 10 by carole_sandford
Photo 622

Formation of 10

Another from the helicopters. This scene reminds me of M*A*S*H & various films.
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

Carole Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
Great format0ion !
July 9th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Oh you have me singing that song now! Loved MASH 4077...... :)
July 9th, 2021  
Richard Brown ace
Great formation shot. I would have loved to have seen this but was sadly stuck at work that day!
July 9th, 2021  
