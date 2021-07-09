Sign up
Photo 622
Formation of 10
Another from the helicopters. This scene reminds me of M*A*S*H & various films.
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
3
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
2430
photos
166
followers
147
following
170% complete
615
616
617
618
619
620
621
622
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Taken
7th July 2021 11:50am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
formation
,
m*a*s*h
,
helicopters
,
pumas
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great format0ion !
July 9th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Oh you have me singing that song now! Loved MASH 4077...... :)
July 9th, 2021
Richard Brown
ace
Great formation shot. I would have loved to have seen this but was sadly stuck at work that day!
July 9th, 2021
