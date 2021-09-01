Sign up
Photo 642
Leah
Taken on Saturday just before the grandkids went home.
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
2
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
2508
photos
168
followers
149
following
Tags
portrait
,
leah
,
granddaughter
Barrgun
Beautiful!
September 1st, 2021
Rob Z
ace
A lovely portrait.:)
September 1st, 2021
