Previous
Next
City Respite by carole_sandford
Photo 687

City Respite

Took my niece out for a morning to Hartsholme Park. She is currently studying at Uni in our city. So, I thought she might like to swap the urban scenery, for trees, autumnal colour & wildlife. We had a lovely visit & I’m sure we’ll do it again.
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
188% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely portrait of a lovely young lady.
November 23rd, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful portrait. Love how she is framed by the fall leaves. My aunt and uncle were my home away from home when I was at UC many years ago.
November 23rd, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great portrait of your beautiful niece - pleased you had a lovely day together !
November 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise