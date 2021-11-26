Previous
Nurses by carole_sandford
Photo 689

Nurses

This is an old picture of me & my friend Agnes, taken about 9 years ago, when she & her husband visited. Obviously not taken by me, but have up loaded it as a calendar item. Today Phil & I have been to Doncaster to this lady’s funeral - ovarian cancer being the culprit.
I worked with Agnes at the BMH ( British Military Hospital) in Berlin. We mostly used to work nights together. She was a very broad Glaswegian & I must say that for the first couple of months I mostly couldn’t understand her! (It was more learning a new language & knowing what she meant when she said certain words!) Anyway, we spent a lot of time together between 1987/89. Always remember the RMPs ( military police), bringing us McDonald's from the American Sector! ( things that people do on nights, that would never happen during the day!
Both husbands having been posted away from Berlin at the end of their tours, we only met up twice, in the ensuing years, but we always kept in touch.
Agnes had been working in Critical Care & so must have had a stress time of it during the pandemic! She had been thinking of retiring , but became ill herself.
She will always be fondly remembered.

26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Carole Sandford

Lesley ace
How sad, but what a lovely story and lots of fond memories.
November 26th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely shot of you both and a precious memory.
November 26th, 2021  
Shirley B
Fond memories for you, of happier times.
November 26th, 2021  
