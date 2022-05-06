Previous
Next
Tea & Cake by carole_sandford
Photo 758

Tea & Cake

A huge Victoria Sandwich cake. Naughty but nice!
6th May 2022 6th May 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
207% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Granny7(Denise) ace
I love a Victoria Sponge cake. That looks yummy
May 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise