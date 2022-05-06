Sign up
Photo 758
Tea & Cake
A huge Victoria Sandwich cake. Naughty but nice!
6th May 2022
6th May 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2877
photos
175
followers
149
following
207% complete
751
752
753
754
755
756
757
758
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Taken
1st May 2022 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cake
,
tea
,
sandwich
,
victoria
Granny7(Denise)
ace
I love a Victoria Sponge cake. That looks yummy
May 6th, 2022
