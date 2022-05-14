Sign up
Photo 763
Men & Beer
From todays reunion, 4 army veterans, one of which, many of you will recognise. Lots of stories retold, lots of laughs & I reckon, lots of sore heads tomorrow!
14th May 2022
14th May 22
1
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2890
photos
176
followers
148
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Taken
14th May 2022 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
army
,
reunion
,
veterans
,
leicestershire
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice guy photo
May 14th, 2022
