Photo 768
Lincoln
Another from yesterday’s visit to Lincoln. The river Witham, looking back towards High Bridge Café.
20th May 2022
20th May 22
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
river
,
lincoln
,
witham
Diana
Such a lovely scene and reflections.
May 20th, 2022
