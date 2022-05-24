Previous
Cow Parsley by carole_sandford
Photo 772

Cow Parsley

Liked the way the evening light was catching what amounts to a love weed. There is so much of this stuff around at the moment! I think it’s really pretty though!
24th May 2022 24th May 22

Carole Sandford

Jacqueline ace
Always lovely to see!
May 24th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
It is lovely, and it’s stronger than our bluebonnets. If the parsley starts growing where the bluebonnets are they don’t come back the next year.
May 24th, 2022  
