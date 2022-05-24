Sign up
Photo 772
Cow Parsley
Liked the way the evening light was catching what amounts to a love weed. There is so much of this stuff around at the moment! I think it’s really pretty though!
24th May 2022
24th May 22
2
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
765
766
767
768
769
770
771
772
2100
769
2101
770
2102
771
772
2103
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Taken
24th May 2022 5:25pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
woods
,
cow
,
evening
,
parsley
,
willingham
Jacqueline
ace
Always lovely to see!
May 24th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
It is lovely, and it’s stronger than our bluebonnets. If the parsley starts growing where the bluebonnets are they don’t come back the next year.
May 24th, 2022
