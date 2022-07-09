Previous
Father Daughter Granddaughter by carole_sandford
Photo 795

Father Daughter Granddaughter

The three on a mock up of the Hogwarts wooden covered bridge. It was very hot outside!
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Kathy A ace
Nice photo of them. I like Fiona’s shirt
July 10th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
A great family portrait!
July 10th, 2022  
