Photo 797
New Era
Not my photo, but one sent by our daughter. Lucy is at her secondary school this week as part of her transition. So just really a diary shot.
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
Tags
school
,
lucy
,
transition
,
secondary
Phil Sandford
ace
Love this young lady
July 11th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Good shot for the book!
July 11th, 2022
