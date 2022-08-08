Previous
Next
Classic Formation by carole_sandford
Photo 808

Classic Formation

BBMF the classic fly past formation of a Lancaster, Spitfire & Hurricane. They appear in silhouette which I think works pretty well.
8th August 2022 8th Aug 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
221% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
I can hear this photo too.
August 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise