Photo 808
Classic Formation
BBMF the classic fly past formation of a Lancaster, Spitfire & Hurricane. They appear in silhouette which I think works pretty well.
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
planes
hurricane
lancaster
spitfire
bbmf
Phil Sandford
ace
I can hear this photo too.
August 8th, 2022
